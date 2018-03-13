Mountain Lions in the Wild & Populated Areas With Casey Anderson
-
Another Mountain Lion Spotted Roaming Through Westlake Village Neighborhood
-
Santa Monica Park Officials Post Video of Mountain Lion Kittens Feeding, ‘Chirping for Mom’
-
Mountain Lion P-23 Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Malibu Area
-
Mountain Lion Carcass Found at Lake Arrowhead Home; 2 Arrested: Sheriff’s Dept.
-
Bears Burned in Thomas Fire Treated With Fish Skin, Released Back Into Wild
-
-
Mountain Lion Treated for Burns in Thomas Fire Integrates Into New Home at Sonoma County Rescue Facility
-
Westlake Village Residents Get Close Up View of Mountain Lion
-
Mountain Lion Burned in Thomas Fire Rescued in Santa Paula
-
With Rainfall Estimates Reduced for SoCal Storm, Flash Flood Watches Are Canceled
-
Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted for Burn Areas as Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow to SoCal
-
-
Cecil the Lion ‘Suffered Incredible Cruelty’ for 10 Hours Before He Died, New Book Claims
-
At Least 4 People Dead as ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Forms Along East Coast; Storm Expected to Continue Saturday
-
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area