Natural Food, Snacks and Drinks for Kids With Lizzy Mathis

The Cool Mom.Co’s Lizzy Mathis scoured Natural Products Expo West 2018 - the world's largest natural, organic and healthy product event – and joined us with some of her top picks for kids. Natural Products Expo West continues to be the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals and 3,100 exhibits to the Anaheim Convention Center annually. For more information on Lizzy, you can go to TheCoolMom.co or follow her on instagram @LizzyMathis. For more info on the brands featured in the segment, see the details below.

gimMe Snacks

@gimmegrams

Kidfresh

@kidfreshfoods

Bos Ice Tea

@bos.usa

HappyFamily

@happyfamily

Rethink Water

@rethinkwater

Hippeas

@hippeas_snacks