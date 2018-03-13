‘Not My President, Not My System’: Hundreds of Anti-Trump Protesters Gather in Downtown L.A.

A few hundred protesters assembled outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Tuesday night as they awaited the expected arrival of President Trump, who attended a fundraiser in Beverly Park earlier in the evening.

Protesters rally at 7th and Figueroa streets waiting for the arrival of President Trump to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Chants of “Not my president, not my system” echoed down the block as curious bystanders stood nearby.

Tudor Popescu, 38, brought a projector to cast “Oppose Racism. Oppose Trump” in bright lettering on Figueroa Tower across the street from the hotel. Trump has frequently been the target of strongly worded messages projected onto the Washington, D.C., hotel bearing his name.

Popescu, a software engineer, said he spent the day protesting in Beverly Hills and traveled with about 15 other protesters on a bus to downtown L.A.

