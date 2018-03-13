Protests Planned Around L.A. County as Trump Makes First Presidential Visit to California

Protests around the county of Los Angeles are organizing online and the Los Angeles Police Department is taking extra precautions just hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s first official visit to California.

Not long after Trump touched down in San Diego just before noon, swarms of demonstrators rallying against his administration and his supporters were already out in full force — divided by a row of uniformed officers holding onto batons. Protests had already broken out there a day ahead of Trump’s arrival and a similar scene of uproar could unfold later in the day when he arrives to Los Angeles.

With Trump expected to arrive at LAX at around 3:30 p.m., demonstrations are already planned in multiple parts of the L.A. area — largely focussing on his administration’s hard-line stance on immigration. In Beverly Hills, a protest intended to “resist” Trump and planned for 5 p.m. in Beverly Gardens Park was being hosted by a group called “ICE Out of LA,” according to its Facebook page.

The scene at Enrico Fermi and Via De La Armistad. Protesters and counter protesters separated by police.

“Together, we’ll resist his presence in our backyard and continue to organize against hate,” the page reads.

Another protest, called “Unwelcome Rally at Santa Monica Airport Park,” will take place at that airport at about 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

The president’s visit comes in the wake of a mass immigration sweep further north in the state followed by a lawsuit his administration filed against California arguing its so-called ‘sanctuary state’ laws were below the authority of the federal government. Upon his arrival Tuesday, he viewed prototypes for the massive $18 billion border wall project.

Leading lawmakers in the state — which is home to over 2 million undocumented immigrants by Pew Research estimates — have decried the crackdown, with some describing it as “inhumane.”

Past anti-Trump protests in Los Angeles have attracted thousands and the LAPD has announced plans to “be heavily deployed throughout the city.” The agency also tweeted its plans to anticipate protests, saying it will be “available to accommodate any residents who may feel a desire to exercise their First Amendment rights.”

A map released by LAPD on Twitter shows the various streets in Downtown Los Angeles that will be closed for the president’s visit.

#LAPD: The following streets will be closed until 1:00p.m on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 for the Presidential visit: Figueroa St. between 8th St. and 6th St,

Wilshire Blvd. between Flower St. and Beaudry Ave, and

7th St. between Flower St and Bixel St.

While warning of the street closures and expected traffic congestions, the LAPD also stated it could not give too much information to the public “out of an abundance of caution” and for “security reasons.”