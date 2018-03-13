Trump to Hold Fundraiser at Beverly Crest Home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fundraiser President Trump is headlining Tuesday night will take place at the Beverly Park mansion of Shari and Edward Glazer, co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a source familiar with security arrangements for the event.

Donors are contributing up to $250,000 each to attend the dinner, with the funds benefiting Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and various Republican National Committee accounts. The fundraising goal for the event is $5 million.

Glazer, 48, is the son of the late billionaire Malcolm Glazer. In addition to the Bucs, his family owns the Manchester United soccer team. Glazer is also president of First Allied Corp., the family’s real estate company.

Glazer donated $98,000 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and $250,000 to his inauguration. But he has also supported Democrats. In 2016, he gave $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign on the same day he donated $33,400 to the Republican National Committee.

