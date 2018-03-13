Trump Visit Has L.A. Commuters Nervous That Obamajam Will Turn Into Trumpjam

Will Trumpjam replace Obamajam?

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from his motorcade vehicle after departing Trump Tower on August 16, 2017 in New York City. (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A presidential visit to Southern California can strike fear into the heart of even the most traffic-hardened Angelenos, who know too well that detours and closures for a White House motorcade can turn rush hour into chaos on the Westside.

Former President Obama’s frequent visits to Southern California created traffic tie-ups so ugly, they earned their own moniker.

As President Trump prepares to make his first visit to California, a lack of details from federal officials on whether he will use a motorcade or a helicopter to travel across town has left commuters and officials uneasy — as has the threat of rain in the forecast for Tuesday night.

