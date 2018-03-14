2 Dead After SUV Overturns While Fleeing ICE in Central Valley: Police

A man and woman were found dead in their overturned vehicle after fleeing federal immigration officers in the Central Valley on Tuesday, police said.

Police in Delano responded to a report of a car crash in the 3000 block of West Cecil Avenue just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

Responding patrol officers found an SUV on its roof and had to call in investigators from the department’s traffic division due to the severity of the crash, police said.

The vehicle was traveling at high speeds when it veered onto a dirt shoulder and lost control. Still traveling at a high rate of speed, it then flipped over and slammed into a power pole, detectives said.

The SUV’s two occupants were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

Right before the crash, the car was stopped by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement using their emergency lights. Although the SUV’s driver initially pulled over, the ICE agents got out of their vehicle and it became apparent they weren’t local law enforcement officials, the driver fled, according to Delano police.

It was “a very short time later” that the vehicle overturned and hit the power pole, officers said.

Delano is an agricultural community in Kern County, about 30 miles north of Bakersfield.

Jennie Pasquarella, director of immigrants’ rights at the ACLU of Southern California, said the incident is among an increasing number of recent cases involving ICE pursuing farmworkers in the Valley.

“In recent weeks, we have received numerous reports from Kern County and other parts of the Central Valley of ICE staking out the roads farmworkers travel to get to work and pulling them over during early morning hours without any lawful basis, resulting in numerous unlawful arrests of residents,” she said in a statement. “Reports received by the ACLU indicate that ICE is often pulling farmworkers over in unmarked vehicles. As in this case, drivers and passengers stop, after being signaled to pull over, believing the officers to be police, but only come to learn after being approached, questioned, and arrested that the officers are actually ICE.”

Pasquarella went on to blame the “horrible tragedy” on ICE’s “inhumane tactics and the fear it provokes in hardworking people who stand to lose everything if they are deported.”

Delano police are continuing to investigate the crash, and no further details were immediately available.