2 Dead Bodies Discovered at Home in Orange; No Outstanding Suspects: Police

The dead bodies of a woman and man were discovered inside a home in Orange Wednesday, but there are believed to be no outstanding suspects, according to local police.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of East Denise Avenue, police said in a tweet. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Inside the house, the dead bodies of a woman and man believed to be in their 50s were found, police said. However, police have not released information about how those two people knew each other and what their connection to the home is.

"All of that is still under investigation — what brought them here, what happened exactly," said Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin.

He said detectives are still doing interviews and collecting evidence, speaking with neighbors as well as people inside the same home where the bodies were found. The possible connection those inside the home have to the deceased man and woman is still unclear.

No further information has been released by police.