Alabama Hospital Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded, Suspected Gunman Dead

Posted 7:24 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:26PM, March 14, 2018

Two people were wounded Wednesday night in a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, and the suspected gunman was found dead, police said.

Officers respond to a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama on March 14, 2018. (Credit: WVTM/CNN)

Officers respond to a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama on March 14, 2018. (Credit: WVTM/CNN)

Birmingham police responded to an active shooter situation and said they found two people with gunshot wounds.

During a search of the hospital, they found a suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been pronounced dead.

There is no threat to the community or anyone else in the hospital, police said.