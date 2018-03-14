Cal State L.A. Police Shoot at Coyote Who Tried to Attack Student on Campus: LAPD

Police shot at a coyote who bit a student at California State University, Los Angeles on Wednesday, authorities said.

The animal attacked the student earlier in the day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Campus police spotted the coyote later in the evening and fired at it, LAPD said.

The coyote fled, authorities said, and it’s unclear whether it was hit. LAPD officers responded to the scene after receiving a call shortly after 8 p.m.

Officer Tony Im said it was earlier believed that a 5-year-old was the victim.

The university reported heavy police presence on campus.

“Students and neighbors in University Hills report hearing gunshots followed by howling,” the school’s twitter account said.

Authorities did not provide further details.

Heavy police presence on campus tonight after a coyote was reportedly shot by public safety. Students and neighbors in University Hills report hearing gunshots followed by howling. No word yet on the condition of the animal. #CalStateLA — Cal State LA University Times (@CalStateLAUT) March 15, 2018