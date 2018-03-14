Man Sentenced for Killing 84-Year-Old Relative With a Hammer in a Glendale Apartment

A San Diego County man was sentenced Wednesday in the beating death of an 84-year-old relative who was killed with a hammer in his Glendale apartment.

James Adrian Sanchez, 26, of El Cajon was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to one count of second-degree murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Sanchez broke into Ruben Sanchez’s apartment in the 1800 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard on Nov. 18, 2013, and struck the older man multiple times with a hammer.

The victim was the killer’s uncle’s grandfather, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2015, when a judge ruled the case could go to trial.

The 84-year-old man was killed days after a fight between James Sanchez and his fiancee that prompted the couple to move out of the apartment they shared with the victim, the newspaper reported.

After the murder, Sanchez discarded the hammer on the roof of a doughnut shop and then told his fiancee about the attack, according to the Times. The fiancee called police.