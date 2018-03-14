Man Who Attacked Mother With Knife Taken Into Custody After 3-Hour Standoff: Santa Ana Police

A man suspected of assaulting his mother with a knife in a Santa Ana apartment was taken into custody Wednesday after a three-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Santa Ana police reported receiving a call at 3 p.m. about an individual attacking his mother with a large knife in the area of 811 S. Fairview St. The man allegedly grabbed her by the throat and placed the knife to her neck.

Authorities said they managed to get the mother out, but the son ran and barricaded himself into a bathroom. Police tried to convince him to come out, during which the man hurled a knife and a laptop toward them, Officer Anthony Bertagna said.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated.

In a tweet at 4:46 p.m., Santa Ana police asked the public to avoid the area. About an hour later, the department said all lanes of Fairview Street from McFadden Avenue to Willits Street were closed.

Bertagna said police dogs were deployed and officers were able to take the suspect into custody shortly after 6 p.m. All lanes reopened soon after.

The Police Department posted images of paramedics taking the suspect into an ambulance.

#SAPDPIO after 3 hour standoff suspect was taken into custody by #SantaAnaPD #K9. Arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. #onthescene pic.twitter.com/IacCfXDnwe — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 15, 2018

Authorities provided no further information.