Police Release Images of Man Suspected of Fatally Stabbing Woman in Westminster Hotel Room

Investigators on Wednesday released images of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in her Westminster hotel room in February.

The Westminster Police Department said officers found Treeanna Nichols, a 22-year-old from Pasadena, dead with multiple stab wounds inside a room at a Quality Inn on Feb. 5 shortly before 11 p.m.

A clerk had called the authorities for a welfare check on the victim, the agency said at a news conference on Wednesday.

In hopes of finding the killer, police provided stills from surveillance footage showing a suspect going up a staircase at the hotel. The man is seen using a vaping device and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket and dark pants.

Investigators said the video was taken around 3 p.m.

The Police Department described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man between 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He might have been injured during the crime, police said.

The agency also released images of a dark, four-door sedan that possibly belonged to the suspect.

Investigators said there was no evidence of forced entry at the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call the Westminster Police Department at 714-398-3315 ext. 4572. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

