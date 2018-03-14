Restaurant Quality Dishes to Make at Home With Michael Schlow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Michael Schlow, joined us live with restaurant quality dishes that you can make at home. Schlow is the culinary force behind Cavatina at the Sunset Marquis and has been seen on such hit shows as Bravo's Top Chef, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and many more. He has restaurants coast to coast with locations in Los Angeles, DC, Boston, New Hampshire and Connecticut, and is soon to open his twelfth location just outside of Detroit. His cookbook is called “It’s About Time – Great Recipes for Everyday Life.” For more information on Cavatina Restaurant at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, you can click HERE or see the address details below. For more information on Michael, visit his website or follow him @MichaelSchlow on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Cavatina Restaurant at Sunset Marquis Hotel

1200 Alta Loma Road

West Hollywood, CA 90069