State Lawmaker Unveils Proposal to Preserve Net Neutrality in California

A state senator on Wednesday unveiled his full proposal to restore net neutrality in California, a set of rules to prevent internet service providers from manipulating or hindering access to online content.

The latest version of Senate Bill 822 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would bar broadband companies doing business in the state from blocking, throttling or interfering with a customer’s internet access based on the nature of the content or type of service. It also would prevent providers from varying speeds between websites, or charging customers additional fees for their services to reach more people.

“An open internet is essential to maintaining our democracy, growing our economy, protecting consumers, and preserving critical health, safety and energy services,” Wiener said in a statement. “ISPs must not be allowed to decide who can access what websites or applications.”

His legislation is one of two bills introduced by California state lawmakers this year in hopes of reviving federal net neutrality regulations. The Federal Communications Commission voted to roll back those rules in December. A proposal by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De León (D-Los Angeles) would task a state agency with establishing new regulations.

