Trump to Depart California Following Day of Perusing Border Wall Samples, Needling State Officials

President Trump spent his day in California perusing border wall samples, needling state officials, raising money and upholding a White House tradition: inciting traffic so bad it gets a name.

Obamajams made way for “Make America Late Again” on Tuesday, as Trump paid his first visit to California — a rogue state in his eyes — since he won the election in 2016.

It was a trip that brought out his most ardent lovers and haters, with enough law enforcement and barricades to keep them from assaulting each other — at least as of Tuesday evening.

At the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, he elicited laughs and applause as he ripped the media and proposed a new “Space Force” to wage war in space.

