University of California Committee Approves Tuition Hike for Nonresidents Despite Students’ Pleas

Posted 8:58 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59PM, March 14, 2018

A University of California regents committee on Wednesday approved a tuition increase for nonresident students, despite their pleas that it would cause them hardship.

Students walk around at UCLA on May 11, 2017. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The proposed 3.5% tuition increase would boost the supplemental tuition that nonresident students pay by $978 — from $28,014 to $28,992 for the 2018-19 school year. The increase would raise nearly $35 million.

UC officials say nonresident tuition dollars have helped pay for more courses at UCLA, academic support and advising at UC Berkeley and programs to raise graduation rates at UC San Diego.

The full Board of Regents, meeting at UCLA, will vote on the proposal Thursday.

