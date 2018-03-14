Venice High Students Honor Parkland Victims, Register to Vote During Walkout Against Gun Violence

At 10 a.m. about half of Venice High School’s 2,000 students made their way to the campus’ front lawn, where organizers had set up a display of 14 empty student desks and three teachers’ desks with chairs, representing the 17 Parkland victims.

Activity tables were set up along either side of the school’s iconic sculpture of actress Myrna Loy. At one, students signed petitions — one called for the resumption of federal research into the effects of gun violence; another called for “common sense gun laws.”

At another table, students registered to vote. Other tables allowed students to write personal messages to the Parkland families and letters asking lawmakers to take action on gun control.

At the other end of the lawn, students and faculty members conducted a brief memorial ritual. Each represented one Parkland victim. After identifying themselves, the participant walked to the center of the lawn and laid a flower on an empty chair.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.