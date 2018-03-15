Driver Who Led Authorities on Pursuit Through O.C. Surrenders in San Clemente

A driver who led authorities on a pursuit through Orange County has surrendered after police hit the side of his vehicle several times in San Clemente.

uthorities are pursuing a driver along the southbound 5 Freeway in the Orange County area Thursday night. The pursuit may have begun Montebello and was eventually taken over by California Highway Patrol officials.

The car is described as a black Nissan Altima. It is unclear what the driver is wanted for.

Traffic is light along the highway, but at least five CHP vehicles are pursuing the driver in the fast lane, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 11 p.m. the driver was in Irvine, still along the 5 Freeway.

About 11:04 p.m. the driver appeared to drift into another lane in Mission Viejo, headed to the right side of the road and slowed down, aerial video showed.

In San Clemente, the driver slowed down significantly along the highway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.