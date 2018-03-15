Baby Jesus Stolen From Nativity Scene Returned to New Jersey Church 90 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Church staff at a New Jersey parish called police for what they thought was a suspicious package, but it turned out to be a baby Jesus stolen from the Our Lady of Grace Church Nativity scene about 90 years ago, KTLA sister station WPIX reported.

Staff at the Hoboken church discovered the package Wednesday and it had no return address. They brought it to the attention of Rev. Alex Santora, said he had some reservations at first.

"Some red flags went up because it didn’t have a name - just the church, no return address," Santora said. He added that the post office was able to track the package to Crystal Springs, Florida.

A Hoboken Police officer used a heat-detecting device to scan the box and once it was clear there was nothing incendiary inside police opened the box. That's when they found the baby Jesus statue with a note.

The unsigned note shared how the stolen statue had become something of an heirloom:

"My Mom told me that the Baby Jesus had been stolen from the church Nativity display at Our Lady of Grace when she was a young girl of about twelve years of age in the early 1930's," the note reads. "It came into her father's possession somehow, and I don't know why he didn't return it. Instead, he gave it to my Mother after she was married, and she too kept it until her passing when it came to me."

The owner felt it should be returned to the church and mailed it to New Jersey.

"I think it's admirable to know that even after all these decades someone knows you can do the right thing just return it," Santora said. "I think its an affirmation that people always have to try to do the right thing and, in this case, someone did."