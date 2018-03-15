The Assistant Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Jillian Green joined us live to talk about Make March Matter. Make March Matter rallies the LA community around children’s health by raising $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. More than 100 businesses in the LA area are participating by giving a portion of their proceeds or hosting special events throughout the month. Anyone can support the campaign by doing what they already do every day: work out, shop, grab coffee, get a blowout and so much more! For example, Panda Express has pledged to raise $390,000 for the Make March Matter campaign! For more information on Make March Matter including a list of participating businesses and upcoming events, visit their website. For more info on Panda Express including how you can find a location near you, visit their website.
Panda Express Supporter of CHLA and Make March Matter
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018
Marathon CEO Tracey Russell Talks Health & Fitness Expo and Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, March 10th, 2018
