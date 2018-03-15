Passenger Dies After Boulder Apparently Intentionally Thrown Onto 134 Freeway Strikes Car: CHP

Authorities on Thursday asked the public for help in locating an individual who is believed to have intentionally tossed a large boulder from an overpass onto a passing vehicle on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, resulting in the death of a passenger earlier this week.

The fatal incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, as the victim and his wife were headed westbound on the 134 near Orange Grove Boulevard in their 2017 Toyota Corolla, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The 21-year-old woman was behind the wheel when a 30- to 35-pound boulder — apparently thrown from the Orange Grove overpass — suddenly slammed into the car’s windshield and shattered the glass. It hit the driver’s husband, who was sitting beside her in the front passenger seat, CHP said.

She immediately drove to Glendale Adventist Medical Center to get medical help for the wounded man, but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified; more details about the care are expected to be released at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

CHP investigators believe the massive rock was purposely hurled onto the roadway and are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to a report from the agency.

The person responsible for the fatal throw has not yet been found. To that end, officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a “person of interest,” though they did not offer a description of the individual.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behavior in the vicinity of Orange Grove and the 134 around the time the boulder was tossed off the overpass is urged to call CHP’s Altadena Station at 626-296-8100.