Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Woman Accused of Breaking Into Irvine Home

Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying a woman who allegedly broke into an Irvine home.

Surveillance video captured the woman ringing the doorbell of a residence in the 14000 block of Fir Street on Jan. 18 at 8:34 p.m., Irvine police said.

The homeowner—who did not want to release her name—said when nobody came to door, the intruder made her way into the house and into the upstairs bedroom where the homeowner's daughter was sleeping.

The daughter woke up and asked the woman who she was, the homeowner said. The trespasser managed to flee after the daughter chased her out of the house, according to the mother.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the family said they discovered that the intruder had been to the home before. It's unclear whether she was able to get inside the house.

The family said they did not know the woman.

Anyone with information can call Irvine Police Department Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or email mricci@cityofirvine.org.