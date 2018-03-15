Professional Trappers to Be Summoned in Search for Coyote That Bit 5-Year-Old Boy at Cal State L.A.

Professional trappers will be brought in to help try to find a coyote that bit a 5-year-old boy at the Cal State Los Angeles campus in El Sereno Wednesday night.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. while the boy was walking on campus with his father, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lt. J.C. Healy said.

Cellphone video recorded nearby showed a coyote following the boy along a sidewalk and running up to him.

My friend recorded this @CalStateLA. Not sure if it’s the kid that was bit though 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xvWHPJ8KJS — Jorge Sanchez (@Daddy_Jorgie) March 15, 2018

The father then heard his son say, “It just bit me,” Healy said.

The boy was indeed bitten and suffered a single puncture wound in the incident, Healy said. He was taken to a health facility for treatment, authorities said Wednesday night.

The dad chased off the coyote, but about an hour later a woman yelled for help, saying a coyote was stalking her. Los Angeles police responded and noticed several coyotes walking in the area. A short time later, at least one officer with the Cal State L.A. Police Department shot his or her firearm at the coyote, Healy said.

Police believe the coyote was struck by the gunfire but were not sure because the animal ran into the hills.

Meanwhile, students on campus had heard the gunfire ring out and thought there was a shooting on campus. Some heard howling after the shots, according to the university’s Twitter account.

Fish and Wildlife officials, who responded after seeing the story on the evening news, have interviewed the boy and are hoping to get DNA of the animal from his pants, Healy said.

A Fish and Wildlife unit is at the scene Thursday, and Healy says professional trappers will eventually be called in to help search for the coyote.