Rain Expected in SoCal Through Next Week

Southern California’s soggy week will continue Friday with another rainstorm that is expected to stretch into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A storm that is expected to drop about a quarter-inch of rain along the coast and up to three-quarters of an inch in the local mountains should arrive Friday night and bring showers through Saturday afternoon, said weather specialist Stuart Seto.

The cold storm could drop snow levels down to 5,000 feet and dust the Grapevine, though not enough to cause problems, Seto said. The dry weather will return for a couple of days, but the potential for more rain arrives Tuesday night.

“It’s not going to last forever, though,” Seto said.

