Toys R Us to Honor Gift Cards for 30 Days as It Prepares to Close All U.S. Stores: Report

Toys R Us is reportedly planning to honor its gift cards for a short period of time as the retailer prepares to close all of its almost 800 U.S. stores in the coming weeks.

Taylor O’Donnell, a spokesperson for Toys R Us, told the USA Today that the cards will continue to be accepted for the next 30 days.

However, the newspaper’s suggestion was to use them as quickly as possible as little will be left to spend them on after a few weeks of liquidation sales.

The closure of the iconic retailer marks the end of 70 years in business and puts about 33,000 U.S. jobs at risk.

At the time of its bankruptcy, Toys R Us disclosed it had about $5 billion in debt and was spending about $400 million a year just to pay for it.

The announcement marks the end for a company that sold toys to millions of American kids.

Legions of adults who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s can probably still whistle its jingle: "I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid."