UC Regents Vote to Hike Tuition for Students Who Are Not California Residents

University of California regents voted Thursday to increase tuition for nonresident students, as they struggle to raise more revenue amid surging enrollment and what they say is inadequate state funding.

They approved the increase by a 12-3 vote but also agreed to rescind the increase if they could lobby the Legislature for more money. They also unanimously voted to seek authorization from the state to offer financial aid to needy nonresident students, a benefit eliminated in 2016.

The 3.5% tuition increase would boost the supplemental tuition that nonresident students pay by $978 — from $28,014 to $28,992 for the 2018-19 school year. The increase would raise nearly $35 million.

UC officials say the revenue raised will help reduce class sizes and support more academic support and counseling.

