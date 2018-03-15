Video Shows Woman Wanted in Series of Robberies Toppling Over Counter While Pointing Gun at South L.A. Clerk

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in several robberies who was caught on camera toppling over a counter at a store she held up while armed with a gun, officials announced Thursday.

The robbery shown in the video occurred in South Los Angeles on Feb. 11 and shows the woman walking into the store before she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk as she got on the counter. The counter then fell forward and the items fell on the floor as the woman tried to get her footing. The woman continued asking the people behind the counter for money until they got money out of the register on the counter that remained on its side, the video released by the Los Angeles Police Department showed.

The woman eventually walked out of the store after putting a wad of money in her jacket pocket.

She is allegedly responsible for five other incidents, LAPD said. The first occurred on January 11 and the most recent one occurred on March 13.

The woman is described as being black, 40 to 50 years old, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 and 240 pounds.

Police believe she is targeting small neighborhood markets and businesses in the area of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

Police said the woman used a handgun in most of the robberies. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call Detective Teresa Alonzo at 213-486-6840.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.