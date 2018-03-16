1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured When Maserati Slams Into Tree in Long Beach, Appears to Be Split in Half

A man was killed and another was critically injured when a Maserati slammed into a tree in Long Beach Friday night, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Traffic Circle.

The vehicle, a newer model Maserati, appeared to be split in half and had significant damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A man in his 50s was killed and another in his 40s was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. It is unclear which of the men was driving.

Based on the significant damage on the vehicle, officials believe it was traveling at a high rate of speed, a Long Beach Fire Department captain told KTLA.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.