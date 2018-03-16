2018 Official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Charities #7 / SOAR Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Clarita with members of the non-profit organization SOAR SANTA CLARITA, one of the nearly 60 official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charities “running for a reason.”

Students Off And Running (SOAR) dedicates itself to offering Santa Clarita Valley youth the opportunity to participate in a fully supported, 24 week 380 mile marathon training program while challenging themselves to accomplish something truly extraordinary in a non-competitive arena.

SOAR Santa Clarita

“Running for Reason”

2018 Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

Walk! Run! Donate!

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.