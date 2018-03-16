BREAKING: Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Fired

3 Taken Into Custody After Man Injured in Whittier Shooting: Police

Posted 6:51 PM, March 16, 2018, by

Two males and a female were taken into a custody after a 21-year-old man was injured in a Whittier shooting Friday afternoon, police said.

Police respond to a shooting that occurred in a Whittier alley on March 16, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The shooting occurred about 3:45 p.m. in an alley in the area of Philadelphia Street and Greenleaf Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital after being shot in the back and is expected to survive, Whittier Police Lt. Bryan Ellis told KTLA.

Witnesses gave officers vehicle and suspect descriptions and soon after police were able to find people and a vehicle matching those descriptions in Pico Rivera.

No further information was released about the shooting or the people who were taken into custody.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story. 