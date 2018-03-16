Academy of Motion Pictures President Accused of Sexual Harassment

BREAKING: Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Fired

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind on the Oscars, is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against their president.

John Bailey speaks at the Foreign Language Film Oscar nominees reception in Beverly Hills on March 2, 2018. (Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

John Bailey, who has been president of the Academy since last year, is currently facing three harassment claims, according to Variety, who first reported the news.

His accusers were not identified.

When reached for comment by CNN, the Academy said it “treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties.”

“The Membership Committee reviews all complaints brought against Academy members according to our Standards of Conduct process, and after completing reviews, reports to the Board of Governors,” the statement said. “We will not comment further on such matters until the full review is completed.”

Bailey did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The cinematographer has been president of the Academy since August 2017, taking over the post from Cheryl Boone Isaacs, a charging force in the Academy’s effort to diversify its ranks.

Bailey began his tenure right before the start of Hollywood’s most recent reckoning with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, which began with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

To date, dozens of women have accused Weinstein of abuse, following reports in the New York Times and the New Yorker last year about his treatment of women, including some of those with whom he’s worked. Weinstein has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct.

He sought treatment after the allegations were made public and through a representative has repeatedly denied allegations of rape.

The former movie mogul was kicked out of the Academy less than 10 days after the first of the allegations surfaced.

The Academy also unveiled a new code of conduct in December in response to the allegations against him and others.

Time’s Up, a campaign that aims to curtail harassment across industries, was launched in January by more than 1,000 high-profile women in entertainment.

Members of the group were out in full force at the Oscars earlier this month, both on stage and on the red carpet.

Bailey did not appear on the broadcast, as has been tradition in the past. He told The Hollywood Reporter he wanted the focus to remain on the show’s history, as the Oscars was celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Bailey’s credits include “Ordinary People,” “American Gigolo,” and “Groundhog Day.”

In 2014, he received the American Society of Cinematographers Lifetime Achievement Award.