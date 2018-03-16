Bay Area Lawmaker’s Proposal Would Give Big Funding Boost to Affordable Housing in California

A Bay Area legislator is unveiling new legislation to provide major state funding for cities and counties to finance low-income housing, transit and other infrastructure.

Assembly Bill 3037 from Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) would re-create a version of a program known as redevelopment that set aside billions of dollars in property taxes each year for local economic development and affordable housing. Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers eliminated that program in 2011 during the depths of the state’s budget crisis, arguing the effort was too costly and rife with abuses, such as money financing upgrades to luxury golf courses.

Chiu said lawmakers have learned from the previous program’s failures and that the new version will provide enough money to help local governments meet key state housing affordability and climate change goals while also adding greater accountability to the spending.

“This bill is about making a serious and lasting commitment to funding affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure,” Chiu said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.