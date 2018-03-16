× Monterey County Teacher Apologizes After Accidentally Firing Gun at School, Injuring 3 Students

The Monterey County high school teacher who accidentally fired a gun during a lecture on “public safety awareness” has publicly apologized for the classroom incident that injured three students.

Dennis Alexander, who also serves as mayor pro tem of Seaside, made an impromptu speech Thursday at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting filled with hundreds of supporters.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Alexander said in footage by local news outlet KSBW. “I can’t find the words to say how sorry I am.”

Since the Tuesday afternoon event, the community has rallied around the teacher and Sand City reserve police officer.

