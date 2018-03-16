Thousands of Dollars Raised for 6 Kids of Couple Killed in Crash While Fleeing ICE Agents in Delano

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $40,000 for the six children of a couple who were killed when their car crashed in Delano while trying to flee from immigration agents.

The GoFundMe campaign said that the couple had just dropped off their daughter at school and were on their way to look for work when the deportation officers attempted to stop them. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Deportation officers had arrived at a residence on March 13 that they believed belonged to a previously removed Mexican citizen, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley said in a statement late Wednesday. A man “matching the target’s description” left the residence and got into a car.

When agents stopped the car and tried to contact the driver, the driver sped off, Haley said. Agents later came across the vehicle, which had struck a utility pole and overturned, and called local authorities.

Santos Hilario Garcia and his wife, Marcelina Garcia Perfecto, both died.

