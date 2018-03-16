Thousands of Dollars Raised for 6 Kids of Couple Killed in Crash While Fleeing ICE Agents in Delano

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $40,000 for the six children of a couple who were killed when their car crashed in Delano while trying to flee from immigration agents.

Deportation officers had arrived at a residence on March 13 that they believed belonged to a previously removed Mexican citizen, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley said in a statement late Wednesday. A man “matching the target’s description” left the residence and got into a car.

When agents stopped the car and tried to contact the driver, the driver sped off, Haley said. Agents later came across the vehicle, which had struck a utility pole and overturned, and called local authorities.

Santos Hilario Garcia and his wife, Marcelina Garcia Perfecto, both died.

