Which Type of Nap is Right for You?

Posted 11:30 AM, March 16, 2018, by

On this World Sleep Day, The Sleep Doctor Dr Michael Breus joined us live to talk about which nap is right for you. For more info on all 9 different kinds of naps and which one is right for you, click HERE.  For more information on Dr. Michael Breus’s sleep course, you can go to his facebook page or his website.