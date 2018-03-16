On this World Sleep Day, The Sleep Doctor Dr Michael Breus joined us live to talk about which nap is right for you. For more info on all 9 different kinds of naps and which one is right for you, click HERE. For more information on Dr. Michael Breus’s sleep course, you can go to his facebook page or his website.
Which Type of Nap is Right for You?
-
How to Pick the Perfect Mattress With Dr. Breus
-
Choosing the Perfect Pillow With ‘The Sleep Doctor’ Dr. Breus
-
After Pregnant Woman Complains of Back Pain, Doctor Delivers Baby on Air France Flight Headed to New York
-
MLK50: From Then Until Now / The 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
4-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Donating Bone Marrow to Help His Twin Brothers
-
-
Maryland Boy’s Skull Pierced With Screw in Treehouse-Building Accident
-
Illinois Daycare Teachers Accused of Giving Toddlers Melatonin-Laced Gummies
-
Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Accused of Watching Porn While Performing Surgery, Other Unethical Behavior
-
Problems that Lead to Braces With Dr. Lin
-
Team USA’s Biggest Winter Olympic Team Has Nabbed Relatively Few Medals so Far
-
-
Martin Luther King III Calls Trump’s Comments About African Immigrants, Countries ‘Extraordinarily Racist’
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, February 11th, 2018
-
2 Men, 1 Woman Arrested in Torrance Paintball Attack That Could Leave Victim Blind in 1 Eye