Winter Storm Expected to Bring Rain to Downtown L.A., Snow to Grapevine on Friday

A cold storm that could bring snow to the Grapevine and rain across Southern California is expected to arrive in Los Angeles by the evening commute, the National Weather Service said Friday.

While temperatures may dip to about 50 degrees downtown Friday night, it will be significantly colder at higher elevations, weather specialist Stuart Seto said. Up to 3 inches of snow could drop on the Grapevine, and even more is expected in the mountains through Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains around Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Light sprinkles will precede the storm’s arrival, Seto said. When it’s here, the storm could drop up to a half-inch of rain along the coast and up to an inch in the mountains, Seto said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.