2 Sacramento County Deputies Accused of Stealing Money From Woman With Dementia, Sending Her to the Philippines

Two Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies are being investigated after they allegedly stole money from a 75-year-old woman with dementia, put her home up for sale and sent her on a plane to the Philippines without alerting her family, according to the Associated Press.

The sheriff’s department began investigating two of its own in January, when someone alerted them that an elderly woman was being taken advantage of, officials said in a news release. The person had not seen the victim, identified by AP as Rosalie Santallan Achiu, for several days and they were concerned for her welfare.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service, assisted in finding Achiu. Investigators eventually determined that she had been placed on an airplane and sent to the Philippines to stay with extended family there, officials said. She was found and was safely escorted back the the U.S.

It is unclear why the deputies sent the victim to the Philippines.

After executing several search warrants, investigators discovered “many unusual activities by both deputies, both on and off duty,” the news release indicated. Allegations of improper conduct also surfaced in another county by one of the deputies.

KTLA sister station KTXL identified one deputy as Stephanie Angel, a 14-year veteran of the department. The other deputy has not been identified but was described as a six-year veteran.

Court documents obtained by KTXL claim that Achiu “suffers from dementia and lacks the capacity to resist fraud or provide informed consent.”

The documents also show that Angel and the other deputy moved Achiu out of her home and into Angel’s before the victim’s home was listed for sale. They later took Achiu to the bank to withdraw funds, the documents showed.

At one point, the deputies had the locks of her safe deposit box drilled open and applied for a passport for Achiu on a website called RushMyPassport.com, AP reported.

The cases are being reviewed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and both deputies have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, officials said.