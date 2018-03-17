$455M Jackpot Powerball Drawing Held Saturday Night; Mega Millions Stakes Continue to Grow

Many Californians were trying their luck on St. Patrick's Day on the $455 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night, with the winnings in a Mega Millions prize that would be decided on Tuesday growing to $377 million. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on March 17, 2018.