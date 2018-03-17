Alcohol May Be Factor in Long Beach Maserati Crash That Killed Passenger, Critically Injured Driver

Alcohol may be a factor in a Long Beach Maserati crash that killed a passenger and critically injured the driver, officials said Saturday.

The crash occurred about 6:55 p.m. Friday in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Outer Traffic Circle.

Long Beach police said the driver, a 54-year-old man from Long Beach, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he turned left, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The 2017 Maserati Quattroporte was split in half as a result and had other extensive damage.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and found on the roadway. He taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The passenger, described only as a 42-year-old man from Buena Park, was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police said both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and the driver had a valid license.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Long Beach Police Department collision investigation detail at 562-570-7355.