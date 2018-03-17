× Hearing Saturday Will Weigh Future of Homeless People Moved From Santa Ana Riverbed to O.C. Motels

The future of hundreds of homeless people recently removed from the Santa Ana River trail in Orange County and temporarily housed in area motels will be the focus of a federal judge’s hearing Saturday in Santa Ana.

More than 700 homeless people were moved last month to various motels, including some in Costa Mesa, as officials pushed to clear a massive encampment along the river.

However, the 30-day motel stays will end in the next week, according to county officials, and homeless advocates contend the county doesn’t have enough shelter space to accommodate everyone in need.

U.S. District Judge David Carter decided this week to move up a status conference among attorneys, county officials and city representatives to determine whether “appropriate resources are being provided” and to hammer out the next steps. The hearing, originally scheduled for early April, will instead be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Ana City Council chamber, 22 Civic Center Plaza.

