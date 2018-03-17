× ICE Arrests 115 in Large San Diego Immigration Sweep

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers working out of the San Diego field office arrested 115 people over a large, three-day operation that ended Thursday, officials said.

Though the field office covers both San Diego and Imperial counties, all but seven of the arrests were in San Diego County. Many of the arrests were concentrated in North County, according to Greg Archambeault, field officer director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in San Diego.

Officers from other parts of the country came to San Diego to help find a targeted list of immigrants who were in the country illegally who had criminal convictions or had been arrested on criminal charges, had been ordered deported by an immigration judge or had returned to the U.S. after being deported, Archambeault said.

“Operations like this reflect the vital work ERO officers do every day to protect the nation, uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” Archambeault said. “We will continue to conduct similar operations, while seeking to ultimately deport at-large criminal targets and other immigration fugitives who pose a threat to public safety.”

