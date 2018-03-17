Man Allegedly High on Drugs Attacks Escondido Police Car With Rock in Unprovoked Incident 

A man apparently high on drugs attacked an Escondido police officer’s car with a rock Saturday morning, authorities said.

The officer was on routine patrol, stopped at a light at Quince Street and Washington Avenue about 9:30 a.m., when he noticed a man walk across the street to the rear of his patrol car, police said.

The officer didn’t think anything of it at first, then felt a big thump on the car, police said. He looked in his rearview mirror and saw the man climbing on top of the car, striking the roof with a softball-sized rock.

The officer pulled the car forward, and the man jumped off and ran away, police said. The officer got out of the car and, after a brief foot chase, arrested the man.

