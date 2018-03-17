Pursuit Ends in Police Shooting Near Doors of San Diego County Casino

A pursuit ended in a police shooting near the doors of a San Diego County casino Saturday night, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Some time after 8 p.m., Escondido Police were involved in a pursuit that ended with an officer firing his weapon at the suspect outside Valley View Casino, police said. Officials at the scene scene told KSWB that the suspect was armed and that he was injured in the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The casino has closed to anyone who was not already inside the building, Boyd Long, vice president of the casino said.

Witnesses said they saw a Mini Cooper being chased by “several” police cars before hearing gunfire.

No further details have been released.