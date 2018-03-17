× Rock Climber Dies After Falling From 200-Foot Waterfall in Cleveland National Forest: OCFA

A rock climber died after apparently falling 200 feet from a waterfall in the Cleveland National Forest Saturday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials responded to the incident near the Blue Jay Campground off Ortega Highway to rescue two climbers who had fallen from a waterfall, the agency tweeted about 1:25 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department as the U.S. Forest Service responded and helicopter rescuers reached the climbers, but found that one had died.

No further details about the incident have been released.

OCFA is working a remote Rescue off the Ortega Hwy Rescuers are being flown in by HC2 to preform a technical rope rescue. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 17, 2018