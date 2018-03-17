Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, March 17th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

It's a day of interesting events and it's a weekend to prepare for the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon! Take a look! Enjoy!

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library& Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

"Their Finest Hour: The Winston Churchill Exhibition

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.QueenMary.com

Actor Gary Oldman’s Academy Award winning performance as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Universal Pictures – Focus Features movie “Darkest Hour” as drawn new interest to the World War Two icon.

We can learn about Churchill and his connection to the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach at the exhibition THEIR FINEST HOURS. Here we discover ship’s unknown chapter in Churchill’s administration as well as reproductions of the authentic Churchill War Room bunker as designed for the Universal Pictures / Focus Features movie, "Darkest Hour", which illustrate for history buffs WWII's secret spaces where Churchill and his staff confronted the Nazi onslaught.

Low Cost Vaccines, Licensing, Deworming, Microchipping & Other Services

Vanderpump Dogs

8134 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

lucypetfoundation.org

Low cost vaccines, licensing, deworming, microchipping and other pet services are available at Vanderpump Dogs in Los Angeles. No appointment is necessary.

Low cost vaccines and more are available on a first come, first serve basis from 10am until 4pm courtesy The Lucy Pet Foundation.

L.A. Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.lamarathon.com

The Health and Fitness Expo is happening at the Los Angeles Convention. More than one-hundred exhibitors are featuring the latest in running gear, shoes, and nutrition. Also, the expo is the place for all Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon participants to pick up their packets. This is the last day to get your marathon bibs and other information before Sunday’s 26.2 mile event.

You MUST bring a valid photo ID to Packet Pick-Up. Individuals will NOT be able to pick up packets on behalf of others. And, there will be NO race day Packet Pick-Up. No exceptions will be made.

Public Counsel

LA Big 5K Run / Walk

2018 Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

http://www.publiccounsel.org

Speaking of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, don’t forget we can support the runners and walks representing the official marathon charities.

Public Counsel is an official marathon charity participating in the LA Big 5K. “Run for Justice” donations will allow the non-profit to continue to supports its free legal services.

We can donate at the website publiccounsel.org.

Junior League of Los Angeles, Inc.

LA Big 5K Run / Walk

2018 Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

http://www.jlla.org

The Junior League of Los Angeles is also running and walking in Saturday’s LA Big 5K event to fundraise for its literacy programs. We can help by donating at the website:www.jlla.org.

Special Olympics Southern California

2018 Official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Charity

http://www.SOSC.org/LAMARATHON

And, it’s not too late to donate to support the teams “running for a reason” for Special Olympics Southern California.

We can help support the athletic programs with a donation to http://www.SOSC.org/LAMARATHON

Angel City Pit Bulls

2018 Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

http://www.angelcitypits.org

Team Angel City Pit Bulls is running to raise money to rescue the breed from shelters, place them in forever homes, as well as funds for medical treatment and care.

Team Angel City Pit Bulls is accepting donations at the website

http://www.angelcitypits.org

Widows, Orphans, & Disabled Firemen's Fund

2018 Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

http://www.wodff.org

And, there’s the Team Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen’s Fund running to raise money for first responders and their families.

The marathon team is accepting “running for a reason” donations at http://www.wodff.org.

Make it a GREAT Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

