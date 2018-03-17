1 Killed, 1 Injured in Thousand Oaks Mall Shooting; Police Not Looking for Suspect

A female was killed and a male was critically injured in a shooting at a store inside the Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:15 p.m. at a store called Paper Source.

Although police did not elaborate on the relationship between the two people, they did say that they were looking at the possibility that it was a homicide-suicide attempt.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting and authorities are not looking for additional suspects, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

The injured male was taken to a hospital by the Ventura County Fire Department.

Some visitors were seen exiting the mall Saturday afternoon, but others inside were asked to shelter in place as police did a “security sweep,” Buschow said. He asked residents to be patient and for avoid the area during the investigation.

The mall was reopened to the public about 4:20 p.m., sheriff’s officials tweeted.

Video posted on twitter by Anthony A. Angelini showed armed deputies outside one of the mall exits with guns drawn as visitors walked out.

Copter 3 is on scene and assisting Thousand Oaks Patrol Units at The Oaks Mall reference a reported shooting. @toaksvcso @VCSORomanoBassi @VCSOVentura @VCFD pic.twitter.com/jjlf2PEg7e — VenturaCoAirUnit (@VCAirUnit) March 17, 2018

Here's a video outside cheesecake factory. Cops have it surrounded with huge guns. pic.twitter.com/6Pn4pVD4DC — Anthony ∀ Angelini (@LosAngelini) March 17, 2018

Video from outside of Thousand Oaks mall pic.twitter.com/eqZrMXPA0Z — A. Bee (@ayybayyybae) March 17, 2018

Update on #HillcrestIncident: confirmed one DOA and one person being transported by ambulance. Incident is static, VC Sheriff has command and perimeter control. @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 17, 2018

HillcrestIncident: @VCFD assisting VC Sheriff at Oaks mall, one person being transported to local hospital. More info to come — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 17, 2018

