86 Participants Treated During L.A. Marathon; 4 Suffered Potentially Life-Threatening Medical Problems

The annual Los Angeles Marathon routinely draws more than 20,000 participants every year, many of them athletes from around the world.

The 26.2-mile race can be grueling for those in the best physical shape, but especially people who suffer from heart conditions or other physical ailments.

On Sunday, four out of 86 people treated, mostly runners, suffered potentially life-threatening medical problems that required immediate care, said L.A. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott.

That doesn’t count individuals who visited medical tents along the marathon course, which stretched from downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Pier.

