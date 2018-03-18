Runners Race From ‘Stadium to Sea’ in Annual L.A. Marathon; Dozens of Streets Closed

Tens of thousands of runners are underway in this year’s L.A. Marathon stretching from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica, and perhaps even more motorists are bracing for dozens of street closures along the race’s 26.2-mile route.

Roughly 24,000 people are competing in the race’s 33rd-annual installment, which began just before 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium. More than just making the crosstown trek, runners have come from all 50 states and 63 countries to participate in “stadium to sea” event, organizers said on its website.

Weldon Kirui, a 29-year-old from Kenya, was the first to cross the finish line shortly after 9 a.m. with a time of 2:11.48 for his second L.A. Marathon victory in three years.

Second and third places in the men’s division were rounded out by last year’s winner, Kenyan Elisha Barno, and Gebresadik Adihana of Ethopia, respectively. Both had finished with a time of 2:12:47, according to marathon data.

But thousands remained on the course Sunday morning.

From Elysian Park, the race route winds through downtown Los Angeles before heading north through Echo Park and Silver Lake, west through Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City, and finally around UCLA and through Santa Monica, ending near the California Incline.

As a result, several streets have been closed since 4 a.m. and will remain shut down through the morning. Roads will reopen after all runners have passed through the area, with some near Dodger Stadium and downtown reopening before 10 a.m.

In addition to the 34 streets that will be fully closed to through traffic, there are numerous other roads that will only be open to local traffic. Click here for the locations and times of hard closures; click here for a list of streets that will be local access only.

Several on- and off-ramps will also be blocked on the 110, 101 and 405 freeways as well as the Pacific Coast Highway. Click here for closures and alternate routes.

There are some surface streets motorists can use to traverse the marathon course.

On the eastside, Figeruoa Street at Temple Street, Silver Lake Boulevard at Sunset Boulevard and Myra Avenue at Sunset Boulevard can be used to cut across the runners’ path.

On the westside, drivers can take Bundy Drive between Olympic and Wilshire boulevards, Fairfax Avenue between Olympic and Santa Monica boulevards, and the 405 Freeway, although the Santa Monica Boulevard exit will be closed.

Metro is running enhanced service on its Expo and Red lines, with longer trains on the Red Line and more frequent service on the Expo Line. However, those planning to take the bus Sunday were advised to allow extra time as around 50 routes will be subjected to detours. Click here for more details on bus schedules.

Runners are given a maximum of 6 hours and 30 minutes to complete the race, and while some roads in Santa Monica will remain closed until around 5 p.m., most others are expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

Runners are competing in male and female divisions across 15 age categories, with the top three finishers in each group taking home an award.

The event offers plenty of perks for spectators who don’t want to commit to a cross-town trek, with a bevy of musical acts and vendors stationed throughout the race. Click here for more info on viewing events.