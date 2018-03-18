Fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Meet With His Replacement, CIA Director Mike Pompeo

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will meet with outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department on Monday after the former was picked to be Tillerson’s replacement.

Pompeo and Tillerson will meet for around two hours, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

President Donald Trump announced the firing of Tillerson on Tuesday and named Pompeo, who will need to be confirmed by the Senate, as his successor.

Pompeo is also planning on meeting with lawmakers Monday ahead of his confirmation hearings. He is already facing opposition from his own party.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that he would take all necessary steps to oppose Trump’s nominees for secretary of state and CIA director.